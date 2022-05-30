78º

Driver flees after vehicle crashes head-on with motorcycle on East Side, police say

Incident occurred around midnight in 930 block of Gembler Road

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that crashed head-on with a motorcycle and then fled early Monday morning.

The crash happened around midnight in the 930 block of Gembler Road, not far from North W.W. White Road on the city’s East Side.

According to police, a man and a woman were riding a motorcycle on Gembler Road when another vehicle tried to pass a bus that was pulled over on the side of the road. That’s when, police say, the vehicle passed the bus by traveling in the oncoming traffic lane and hit the motorcycle head-on.

SAPD the driver of the vehicle did not stop and fled the scene. They have not been found.

The man on the motorcycle was taken by EMS to an area hospital in stable condition. The woman was treated by emergency crews, but did not have to be hospitalized.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

