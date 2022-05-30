SAPD: Motorcyclist hospitalized after being rear-ended by car on far West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist is in the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries following a vehicle crash on the city’s far West Side early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the crash after receiving a call just before 3 a.m. near Horal Street and Easy Valley Street, not far from Loop 410 and Marbach Road.

According to police, a female driver of a car rear-ended the motorcycle, sending the bike roughly 30 yards down the road.

Police said the motorcyclist’s foot became pinned under the bike. They were taken to University Hospital by EMS with possible life-threatening injuries.

SAPD said the female driver of the car now may face charges, pending a field sobriety test. Their name and age were not released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.