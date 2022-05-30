Woman arrested after man shot at East Side home, SAPD says

Lisa Garza was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested on Sunday following a shooting at an East Side home, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 800 block of Porter Street, not far from South Walters.

A preliminary report from SAPD states that officers were dispatched to the home for a shooting in progress.

Upon arrival, they found a 26-year-old man unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

The female suspect, identified as 43-year-old Lisa Garza, was found at the scene and detained, police said.

Booking records show she was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police did not reveal a motive for the shooting, but it is under investigation.

