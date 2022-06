(Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Espiridion Araujo Medina.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 91-year-old man.

Espiridion Araujo Medina was last seen Monday in the 5400 block of South Zarzamora Street.

Medina is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, blue shirt, and khaki pants.

If you have seen or may know the whereabouts of Medina, please call SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

