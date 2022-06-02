WATCH LIVE: National health group, University Hospital surgeon address gun ‘public health crisis’

Flowers and candles are placed outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, to honor the victims killed in Tuesday's shooting at the school. Desperation turned to heart-wrenching sorrow for families of grade schoolers killed after an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in their Texas classroom and began shooting, killing several fourth-graders and their teachers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

SAN ANTONIO – The American College of Surgeons will host a news conference on Thursday morning to discuss the “public health crisis” surrounding guns in the wake of the Uvalde shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers.

University Hospital’s Dr. Ronald Stewart will be among the trauma surgeons speaking at the event, which starts at 8:30 a.m. in Washington D.C.

It will be livestreamed in this article, but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back later.

According to University Health, the surgeons will urge lawmakers to understand the root causes of violence and make gun ownership as safe as possible.

Because they treat trauma victims, they will also explain the impacts that a high-velocity weapon has on the body. The ACS said that Dr. Stewart was among the trauma surgeons who treated the victims of the Uvalde school shooting.

Since the shooting last Tuesday, a 10-year-old boy was released from University Hospital, and two children and one woman remain hospitalized there. Two adult shooting victims are still hospitalized at Brooke Army Medical Center.

“Firearm violence is a growing public health crisis that must be urgently addressed,” according to a news release from ACS. “Our surgeons are on the front lines dealing with the devastating effects of this crisis and are advocating for bipartisan solutions to reduce the rising numbers of deaths and serious injuries that are arriving in trauma centers on a daily basis.”

The full list of speakers include:

Patricia L. Turner, MD, FACS. Executive Director, American College of Surgeons.

Ronald M. Stewart, MD, FACS. Chair, Department of Surgery, University Hospital – San Antonio. Former Medical Director, ACS Trauma Programs.

Eileen M. Bulger, MD, FACS. Professor & Acting Division Chief, Division of Trauma, Burns, & Critical Care.

Patrick V. Bailey, MD, MLS, FACS. ACS Medical Director for Advocacy

Jeffrey Kerby, MD, PhD, FACS. ACS Committee on Trauma.

