SAPD: Drivers avoid serious injury after 2-vehicle crash on Loop 410

SAN ANTONIO – Two drivers managed to avoid serious injury following a two-vehicle rollover crash on Loop 410 early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. near Vance Jackson Road on the city’s North Side.

According to police, the two vehicles crashed while traveling on Loop 410, causing one to spin off onto the access road and the other to roll on the main lanes. It is unclear as to exactly why the crash occurred.

Police said the driver of the rolled vehicle was taken to University Hospital with minor injuries. The other driver was not hurt.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.