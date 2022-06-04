Driver detained on suspicion of DWI after rollover crash into electrical pole

A male driver was detained on suspicion of DWI following a crash on the city’s West Side early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. in the 1330 block of Hillcrest Drive, not far from West Quill Drive and Bandera Road.

According to police, the man was driving southbound at a high-rate of speed when he lost control and rolled the vehicle. That’s when, police say, he crashed into an electrical pole.

The driver suffered minor injuries. CPS was called to the scene to repair the utility pole.

Police said the man was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI after failing a field sobriety test. His name was not released.