Woman injured after shots fired outside of graduation party on Southwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A graduation party in a Southwest Side neighborhood turned into a dangerous situation after shots were fired outside, leaving one woman injured. San Antonio police are still looking for the suspects responsible.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. Sunday for a shooting in progress on Timber Wolf Street and Stoney Creek Drive.

When police arrived, they found several shell casings on the street and noticed that a large graduation party was taking place nearby.

SAPD cleared the location and spoke with witnesses to try and piece together what happened.

Witnesses claimed that people started fighting at the graduation party and as many were leaving, unknown suspects fired off several gunshots from their vehicle.

As officers were working the area, an injured 36-year-old woman claimed she was grazed by a bullet while leaving the party. She said she heard the gunshots and then ran down the street.

The woman was injured on her left forearm but did not require medical treatment, according to police.

No suspects are in custody and the investigation continues.

