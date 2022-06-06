H-E-B hosts job fair Wednesday for full-time production partner positions

H-E-B store in New Braunfels

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is hosting a career fair this week for manufacturing jobs in San Antonio.

The career fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at 5600 Business Park Suite 509.

The Texas grocer is looking to hire full-time production partner positions and will be conducting interviews on-site.

New H-E-B partners are eligible to earn up to an additional $500 in the first 90 days after they’re hired.

Positions for overnight and weekend workers will pay extra hourly wages.

Anyone interested in learning more can apply online by texting “join” for manufacturing jobs to 81931.

H-E-B offers medical benefits, 401K plans, discounts on H-E-B products, paid time off, sick pay, paid company holidays and parental leave.

