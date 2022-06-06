87º

H-E-B hosts job fair Wednesday for full-time production partner positions

Positions for overnight and weekend workers will pay extra hourly wages

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

H-E-B store in New Braunfels (H-E-B)

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is hosting a career fair this week for manufacturing jobs in San Antonio.

The career fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at 5600 Business Park Suite 509.

The Texas grocer is looking to hire full-time production partner positions and will be conducting interviews on-site.

New H-E-B partners are eligible to earn up to an additional $500 in the first 90 days after they’re hired.

Positions for overnight and weekend workers will pay extra hourly wages.

Anyone interested in learning more can apply online by texting “join” for manufacturing jobs to 81931.

H-E-B offers medical benefits, 401K plans, discounts on H-E-B products, paid time off, sick pay, paid company holidays and parental leave.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

