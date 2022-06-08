Arson suspected in fire of boarded up South Side home, SAFD says

San Antonio arson investigators are working to determine the cause of a vacant house fire on the city’s South Side early Wednesday morning.

The fire was called in around 4 a.m. at a home near Palo Alto Road and Vincent Street, found just inside Loop 410.

Firefighters said it appears that someone set fire to the outside of the house since the home is boarded up. No one was inside at the time of the fire.

Fire officials said they are now looking into how the fire started because there are no working utilities. Damage is estimated at $20,000 to $30,000.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 15 units were originally were called to the fire. Many were eventually called off.