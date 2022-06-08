Man, 2 dogs safely escape house fire on far West Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man and his two dogs all managed to safely get out of a home following an attic fire overnight, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 2 a.m. at a home in the 9700 block of Buffalo Peak, not far from Highway 151 and Potranco Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames in the attic. They managed to knock down the fire quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said they believe an electrical issue with a patio ceiling fan may have sparked the fire. Damage to the home is estimated at around $5,000.

The man who lives at the home said he heard his dogs barking and got out bed and saw smoke in the house. He took his dogs and pulled his cars out of his garage and called 911, firefighters said.

The fire did not spread to any neighboring homes. No injuries were reported.