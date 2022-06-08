SAFD: Late-night electrical fire damages East Side bike shop

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at a bicycle shop on the city’s East Side late Tuesday night.

The fire was called in around 10:15 p.m. at the Level Up bike shop in the 1800 block of East Commerce Street, not far from South Hackberry Street.

Firefighters said they had some difficulty getting inside the shop, which is connected to Natural Goods, a hemp and health store. They were able to quickly knock down the fire once they were inside.

Fire officials said they believe an electrical problem caused a small fire in a repair station. The damage to the building was mainly contained to the bike shop, firefighters said.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Damage to the building is estimated at $10,000, fire officials said.