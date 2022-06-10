Bexar County Sheriff seeking deputies, dispatchers at hiring fair Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a hiring fair on Saturday.

The hiring fair will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tri-Point YMCA at 3233 North St. Mary’s St.

BCSO is seeking to hire dispatchers and detention and patrol deputies. No experience is necessary to be hired for the positions, officials said.

A $2,000 signing bonus is being offered for detention deputies.

BCSO will be offering the practice assessment for both written and physical at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., officials said.

The following BCSO units will be in attendance:

SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics Unit)

SERT (Special Emergency Response Team)

SCORE (Sheriff’s Community Oriented Response and Education Unit)

Traffic Unit

Dispatch

BCSO Academy

For more information, text “DEPUTY” to 210-934-7028 or call 210-335-JOBS for more information, or visit BCSO’s website.

BCSO June hiring fair. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

