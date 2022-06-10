82º

Vacant house burns on near West Side

Crews are determining the cause

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Steven Chavez, Photojournalist

San Antonio firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a vacant home in the 600 block of Arbor Place on June 10, 2022. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at a home on the city’s near West Side Friday morning.

The home in the 600 block of Arbor Place was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

Firefighters searched and found the home was empty. Crews said nobody had been living in the home.

Investigators are still determining the cause.

The home is surrounded by overgrown trees and power lines, but crews said neither is believed to be a factor in the cause of the fire. One electrical line was arcing during firefighting efforts.

There were no injuries.

