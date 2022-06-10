WATCH LIVE: Massive house fire in West Bexar County draws large response

BEXAR COUNTY – Bexar County and San Antonio-area fire crews are working full force to put out a fire that’s ripped through a home in West Bexar County.

The fire happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday near Waterlily Way and Bluewater Cove.

According to Bexar County fire officials, neighbors in the surrounding homes have been evacuated as crews work to extinguish the flames. No injuries have been reported.

San Antonio Fire Department, Helotes Fire Department and multiple other agencies are assisting Bexar County fire crews. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

KSAT has a crew en route to the scene and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.