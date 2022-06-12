Suspect turns self in after shooting at NE Side hotel, victim critically injured, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect turned himself in to San Antonio police after a shooting at a Northeast Side hotel left another man in critical condition.

Officers were called to the hotel for a shooting in progress in the 7900 block of I-35 at 4 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, the victim, a 32-year-old man, was found in the lobby with a gunshot wound to his left abdomen.

Details on what led to the shooting are limited, as police said there was a language barrier between the victim and officers. However, they believe he was shot while inside a hotel room.

The victim was taken by EMS to an area hospital and at last check, is in critical condition.

As the investigation ensued, officers said the suspect, a 41-year-old man, called to turn himself in. The suspect was found at another location and was taken into custody without incident.

Charges for the suspect are still pending, as he was taken to headquarters for questioning. The investigation continues.

