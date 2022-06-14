Guadalupe County reports network disruption

(Jenny Kane, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Guadalupe County is reporting a network disruption and authorities are working to safeguard confidential data.

In a news release on Monday evening, county officials said they became aware of the issue on Saturday and it is “currently impacting our operations,” such as emails.

The disruption is under investigation and active, authorities said, and any employee or resident that is impacted will be notified.

“Our internal teams are working closely with industry-leading forensic experts to investigate and remediate the issue. Safeguarding and maintaining the confidentiality of our constituent and employee information remains our utmost priority,” the release states.

Authorities added that at this time, there is no evidence that personal information has been accessed or acquired.

If the issue does impact sensitive information, those individuals will be notified.

Anyone with questions may contact guadcoinfo@gmail.com.