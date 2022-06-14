SAPD: Driver of truck killed in single-vehicle crash on North Side

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the city’s North Side early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. near Patricia Drive and Belair Drive, not far from Churchill High School.

According to police, a man in his 20s or early 30s was traveling southeast on Patricia and hit a median, and lost control of a pickup truck. That’s when, police say, the driver struck a pole and spun onto Belair Drive.

Firefighters tried to rescue the man from the truck. They cut the roof off the vehicle in attempt to get the man out. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. SAPD said speed likely played a role in the crash.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.