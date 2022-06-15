SAFD: Residents forced to relocate after fire at far West Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – Residents of six units at a far West Side apartment complex had their homes damaged as a result of an early-morning fire on Wednesday, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire happened around 1:20 a.m. at the Stonehill at Pipers Creek Apartments in the 7900 block of Pipers Creek, not far from Culebra and Ingram Road.

Firefighters said they arrived to find a fire showing from a second story balcony at building 4 of the apartment complex.

Fire officials said one unit burned, a third story apartment had some fire damage and four other units had smoke damage. The residents from all six units are being relocated to other apartments, firefighters said.

Damage to the building is estimated at $30,000. The cause is not currently known.

SAFD said one child was checked out by EMS for possible smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.

A second alarm was also called because of the heat to rotate firefighters safely in and out, fire officials said.