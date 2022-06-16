Man sentenced to pair of 40-year prison sentences for child sex crime

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County jury on Wednesday sentenced a man to two 40-year prison sentences for sexually assaulting a young girl.

Juan De Los Santos-Salas, 37, was found guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.

During his trial, prosecutors presented evidence that showed the defendant sexually assaulted a child on two occasions in September 2019.

The jury returned a 40-year sentence on each count. The sentences will run concurrently.

“We are grateful for the jury’s decision, as they clearly understood the severity of child sexual abuse. What happened to this child is terrible, and we will continue to protect victims in this community. Those who prey on children will be held accountable. This jury of Bexar County residents sends a powerful message to this defendant that his crime will not be tolerated in our community,” said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.

