Medina County woman sentenced to 35 years after dragging woman with vehicle, leading to her death

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – A Medina County woman was sentenced to 35 years in prison after authorities said she dragged a woman in a minivan, killing her.

The incident happened Aug. 22, 2020.

Earlier this week, Tina Gabrielle Rendon, 34, was found guilty for the woman’s murder.

Rendon and Brittnee Jones, 28, were living together in a mobile home park. Authorities said they had moved there just days before the incident.

The pair got into an argument, which soon escalated. Witnesses told authorities that Rendon got into a maroon minivan when Jones tried to stop her from leaving.

Rendon pressed the gas pedal and ran over Jones before dragging her under the rear wheel for at least 126 feet, according to the Medina County District Attorney.

Witnesses called 911 shortly after the incident, but Jones died from blunt force injuries at the scene.

According to the district attorney, it took 45 minutes on Wednesday afternoon for the jury to find Rendon guilty of murder. The jury declined to convict her of manslaughter, officials said.

Ad

Rendon was sentenced later that day to 35 years in a Texas prison. She must serve half of her sentence before she is eligible for parole.

“This defendant would not accept responsibility for dragging the victim under her vehicle for over 100 feet, protesting that it was an accident. The jury saw through her defense and is holding her accountable for this senseless, brutal crime with such a swift conviction and strong sentence,” District Attorney Mark Haby said in a news release.

Several agencies assisted in the investigation, including the Natalia Police Department, the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Dept. of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers.

Also on KSAT: