97º

Local News

SAPD to host vehicle auction on Tuesday

Only cash and credit card payments will be accepted

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio
A vehicle auction will take place at 3625 Growdon Road on Tuesday June 21st, 2022. (San Antonio Police Department)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is holding an asset seizure vehicle auction on Tuesday.

Gates at 3625 Growdon Road will open at 5 p.m. on June 21 and the auction will start at 6 p.m.

Anyone wishing to place a bid must register prior to the start of the auction.

Only cash and credit card payments will be accepted, with the exception of American Express.

All vehicles must be paid for, in full, on the day of the auction.

Purchased vehicles may be picked up between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. All vehicles must be picked up by 6 p.m. Friday.

A detailed list of vehicles available for Tuesday’s auction has not been made available. SAPD told KSAT that more information about the vehicles will be provided once it becomes available.

SAPD vehicle auction to take place June 21, 2022. (San Antonio Police Department)

Related:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email