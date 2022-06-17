SAPD to host vehicle auction on Tuesday

A vehicle auction will take place at 3625 Growdon Road on Tuesday June 21st, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is holding an asset seizure vehicle auction on Tuesday.

Gates at 3625 Growdon Road will open at 5 p.m. on June 21 and the auction will start at 6 p.m.

Anyone wishing to place a bid must register prior to the start of the auction.

Only cash and credit card payments will be accepted, with the exception of American Express.

All vehicles must be paid for, in full, on the day of the auction.

Purchased vehicles may be picked up between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. All vehicles must be picked up by 6 p.m. Friday.

A detailed list of vehicles available for Tuesday’s auction has not been made available. SAPD told KSAT that more information about the vehicles will be provided once it becomes available.

SAPD vehicle auction to take place June 21, 2022. (San Antonio Police Department)

Related: