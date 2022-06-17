WATCH LIVE: Multiple fire crews battle massive brush fire on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – Several San Antonio-area fire crews are fighting the flames of a large brush fire on the city’s South Side.

The fire broke out Thursday night in the 10500 block of Roosevelt Avenue, south of Loop 410, in a hay field and brush area.

It’s unknown what caused the fire or if there are any injuries. As of around 9:20 p.m., about 25 fire units were on scene, working to fight the flames and contain the fire.

Crews are also working to keep nearby neighborhoods and businesses that border the field safe from the flames.

KSAT 12 has a crew on the scene. We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.