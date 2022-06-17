87º

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Multiple fire crews battle massive brush fire on South Side

It’s unknown what caused the fire or if there are any injuries

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Patty Santos, Reporter

Tags: Fire, South Side, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Several San Antonio-area fire crews are fighting the flames of a large brush fire on the city’s South Side.

The fire broke out Thursday night in the 10500 block of Roosevelt Avenue, south of Loop 410, in a hay field and brush area.

It’s unknown what caused the fire or if there are any injuries. As of around 9:20 p.m., about 25 fire units were on scene, working to fight the flames and contain the fire.

Crews are also working to keep nearby neighborhoods and businesses that border the field safe from the flames.

KSAT 12 has a crew on the scene. We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email