Late-night gunfire wounds man in parking lot on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot on the city’s West Side late Friday night.

Officers were called just before 10 p.m. to the 1930 block of South Zarzamora Street, not far from Brady Boulevard and Frio City Road after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers arrived to find a 42-year-old man in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to his hand.

Police said the man was hanging out with friends in the parking lot when they heard three gunshots. That’s when, police say, the man felt pain to his right hand and saw that he was wounded.

The wounded man was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where he is expected to recover.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known. A description of a possible suspect was not released. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.