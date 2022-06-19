4 people displaced after fire rips through Southeast Side home, SAFD says

Four people are displaced after their home went up in flames on the city’s Southeast Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

SAN ANTONIO – Four people are displaced after their home went up in flames in a Southeast Side neighborhood, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Aransas Avenue.

A woman was inside the home when it caught fire and two other people who live there arrived shortly after. They saw the flames coming from the back of the home and got the woman out safely before fire crews arrived, SAFD said.

A fourth person also lives at the home but was not at the scene.

Firefighters estimate about 60% of the home was damaged by the flames, though repair costs were not provided.

Despite the extensive damages, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

Also on KSAT: