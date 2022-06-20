Motorcyclist hospitalized in critical condition following accident on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital on Sunday night following a crash on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

According to a preliminary report from SAPD, the man was riding a 2007 Honda motorcycle and was traveling northbound in the 6100 block of FM 78 when he struck a concrete median.

He lost control and crashed, police said. A witness stopped and rendered aid to the motorcyclist and called the police.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to the hospital in critical condition just after 9:15 p.m., police said.

The witness told police that no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The accident happened near Lakeview Drive.

