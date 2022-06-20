SAPD searching for person who opened fire on car with woman, 9-month-old baby inside

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the person who opened fire in a Southeast Side neighborhood overnight, nearly hitting a woman and an infant sitting in a car.

Police said they received a call for shots fired just before 2 a.m. on Monday in the 600 block of Bailey Avenue, not far from South New Braunfels and Steves avenues.

Three vehicles and one home were hit by the bullets.

One of the vehicles had a 21-year-old woman sitting in the driver’s seat and a 9-month-old baby in the back seat.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Police said the shots came from someone in a black Dodge Charger. The investigation is ongoing.

