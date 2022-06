A small plane crash-landed Friday shortly after takeoff in far north Bexar County.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, a small single-engine aircraft had just taken off from Bulverde Airpark when it lost power.

The aircraft hit some trees and landed in an open field, near Bulverde Road and Highway 281.

Two people in the plane apparently escape injury and refused to be treated at the scene by EMS, deputies said.

