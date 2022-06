A 55-year-old man is in critical condition a shooting on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened before 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 8900 block of Datapoint Drive near Wurzbach Road in a laundromat parking lot.

Officers said they found at least 28 shell casings in the lot after the shooting.

Police do not have a description of the suspect but are questioning several people who were in the area at the time.