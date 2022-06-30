SAPD: 1 person hospitalized, 1 detained after 3-vehicle crash on Loop 410

SAN ANTONIO – One person is in the hospital and another has been been detained following a 3-vehicle crash on a highway early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of NE Loop 410.

According to police, a black pickup truck was traveling on the highway when it caused a crash with two other vehicles.

Police said a woman in one of the vehicles was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center, with possible life-threatening injuries. She has since been downgraded and is now expected to recover.

The driver of the pickup truck was found to be intoxicated and was taken into custody. That person’s name and age have not been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

No other injuries reported.