Suspect sought after minor shot, killed on North Side, SAPD says

Minor found shot, killed on North Side, suspect on the run: SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – A minor was fatally shot on the city’s North Side, and San Antonio police are looking for the suspect responsible.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Rex Street, near North Main Avenue and Horace Street.

Police were initially called to a shots fired incident a few blocks away. However, patrol officers heard gunfire in the area of Rex Street.

When they arrived, they found the minor, whose age was not provided, on the ground, deceased from gunshot wounds.

The suspect is on the run, but police said they do believe they have identified the shooter’s vehicle.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll add more updates as they become available.

