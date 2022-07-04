Altercation in North Side apartment leads to stabbing; 1 hospitalized in critical condition

A man was taken to the hospital overnight following a stabbing in his North Side apartment, according to San Antonio police.

A man was taken to the hospital overnight following a stabbing in his North Side apartment, according to San Antonio police.

Neighbors told police they heard fighting and some glass breaking at 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Grant Avenue.

They then saw two men run out of the apartment.

One man fled on foot and the other, who had a stab wound to his neck, ran toward a vehicle.

Police and paramedics arrived to find the wounded man, 39, in the parking lot. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Police said it appeared to be an altercation between roommates.

Read also: