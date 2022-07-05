Family of 4 displaced after South Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO – Four people -- two adults and two children -- have been displaced following a house fire on the city’s South Side early Tuesday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 3 a.m. at a home in the 700 block of Kopplow Place, not far from Pleasanton Road and South Flores Street.

Firefighters said when they arrived, heavy flames were showing. They knocked the fire down quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said the house is a total loss. No injuries to firefighters were reported.

The family that lives at the home did make it safely out, but will have to relocate following the fire.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 15 units answered the call.

The cause of the fire is not currently known.