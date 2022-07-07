Vacant warehouse just east of downtown damaged by late-night fire

SAN ANTONIO – A vacant warehouse going under renovations just east of downtown caught fire late Wednesday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 8:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of East Houston Street, not far from Interstate 37 and North Hackberry Street.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found the fire on the upper floors and saw plenty of smoke upon arrival.

Firefighters said they first shot water at the outside of the building, since it’s been known to be a potentially hazardous structure. The crews eventually transitioned and went inside, knocking down the fire in roughly 45 minutes, fire officials said.

Authorities say construction workers had been working and had finished for the day when the fire happened. No one was inside and no injuries were reported.

The cause of fire is believed to be accidental, likely due to the renovations. Materials inside were found burning, fire officials said.