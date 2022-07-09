Fire causes ‘at least $50K’ in damage at used car lot on East Side, owner says

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a used auto sales lot on the 800 block of south WW White Road shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

The owner of the car lot and his nephew say they are in total disbelief.

“Oh, man, my heart broke because I mean, my uncle’s a very hardworking man. And to see him go through something like that, it was it was very heartbreaking,” said Asif Daredia.

Daredia told KSAT he and his uncle have had to deal with a lot of criminal activity since opening the lot 3-years ago but nothing like the level of damage the fire has caused.

“To be honest, this side of town is a little bit rough. We do have a few break ins sometimes where I’ve had cases where people break the gates and they steal the batteries or the catalytic converters, which is a big issue going around in San Antonio,” said Daredia.

The business is equipped with at least five cameras on the side of the building facing the scene. The problem is none of the camera’s work. The business owner is hoping the cameras across the street at a funeral home captured what, or more importantly who, started the fire.

“They are pretty good neighbors, friendly with us for any time. We need help. They are always there, too, and vice versa. So, I mean, that would be our best bet to go over there and see if they have any footage of anything that happened,” said Daredia.

Crews on scene say the fire started with one vehicle and the flames quickly spread to several others.

“So basically, he said he found like gasoline on the ground. He suspects that’s probably like something to do with the fire,” said Daredia.