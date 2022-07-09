‘Went from flexing, to this’: San Antonio teen arrested for stealing vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday after Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies say he was in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Bryan Xavier Salazar was seen on camera driving a 2017 Hyundai Sonata, which was reported stolen on June 30, BCSO said.

Deputies found the vehicle in the 9300 block of Garnett Street, near Loop 410 and Moursund Boulevard.

“While deputies were processing the vehicle, they discovered a receipt from ‘El Taco Grill’. Investigators continued their investigation and were able to obtain video surveillance which showed Bryan Salazar operating the stolen Hyundai,” according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

The Facebook post shows a series of photos of Salazar posing with guns in addition to him being arrested with a caption from BCSO that reads “went from ‘flexing’, to this.”

Ad

Deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Salazar who was apprehended after a brief foot chase.

Salazar was also charged with evading arrest in addition to the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, BCSO officials said.

He was booked into Bexar County Jail on a $6,500 bond.