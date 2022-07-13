104º

Large fire ravages through home on Northwest Side

No injuries were reported; cause of the fire is unknown.

Cody King, Digital Journalist

House fire on Northwest Side (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are working the scene of a large house fire on the city’s Northwest Side.

The fire happened around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 5500 block of Slattery, near Wurzbach Road.

SAFD currently has 18 units at the scene, and the back of the home appears to have significant damage. Firefighters were able to get control of the flames in roughly 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported and at least one dog was rescued from the home, according to fire officials. Fire crews are still working to put out hotspots.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

