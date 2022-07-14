Arson investigators trying to figure out what sparked South Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire on the city’s South Side early Thursday morning.

The fire was called in around 12:15 a.m. at an abandoned home in the 600 block of Monticello Court, not far from South New Braunfels Avenue and East Southcross.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found the building fully engulfed in flames. The fire was knocked down quickly, and without incident.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is not currently known. No injuries were reported.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both responded to the call.

A damage estimate was not disclosed.