Gov. Abbott holds news conference on fentanyl crisis in Texas

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a news conference Thursday in Houston to address what he calls a growing fentanyl crisis in Texas and across the U.S.

Prior to the news conference, Abbott will tour the Texas Department of Public Safety’s drug warehouse and crime lab in Houston.

Following the tour, Abbott will be briefed by law enforcement officials and will then hold a news conference.

Abbott has blamed the increase of fentanyl in this country on President Joe Biden’s administration, saying it has done little to secure the border, resulting in criminals able to smuggle drugs into the US.

The news conference, which is scheduled for 2 p.m.