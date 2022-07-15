Burglary leads to stolen car, pursuit, shooting on West Side; suspect arrested

A carjacking suspect was shot on the West Side on Friday, July 15, 2022, police said.

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of burglarizing one car and stealing another was shot at by someone who apparently took the law into their own hands on Friday, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the man, 30, was shot during a pursuit and then crashed the stolen vehicle outside a Bill Miller Bar-B-Q restaurant at Culebra Road and General McMullen Drive on the West Side.

The incident started about 30 minutes prior, police said, when someone reported that their car had been burglarized.

Police said keys and a wallet were stolen, and the burglar went to the victim’s residence and stole a car.

The suspect may have used the person’s stolen credit cards, which notified the card owner about the suspect’s location.

Police said it appeared that someone saw the stolen vehicle driving around nearby and started pursuing it and then someone shot at the man driving the stolen vehicle, police said.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was shot in the finger, and the car sustained damage from bullet holes.

Police said the suspect was treated by Emergency Medical Services and taken into custody.

The other vehicle involved was not located.

A four-door white sedan was seen leaving the location, but police are investigating whether the driver was involved in the shooting or was just a witness.

The shooting and thefts are under investigation.

