Fire damages second floor of West Side home

SAN ANTONIO – A family on the city’s West Side was able to escape a fire inside their home late Sunday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in just after 9 p.m. in the 10000 block of Ranger Canyon, not far from North Ellison and West Military Drive.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found flames coming from the second floor of the home. The fire was knocked down quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said it looks like the fire may have started on the outside of the home in some trash cans. They say the fire extended up the wall from the trash cans got into the attic and on the second floor.

The fire also damaged a nearby home.

There were no reports of injuries, firefighters said.

A damage estimate was not disclosed.