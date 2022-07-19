79º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Deputies arrest man after short chase in stolen vehicle

BCSO: Jeep was stolen in New Braunfels

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: crime, BCSO, kitt hawk, arrest
A man was arrested after he led Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle on Monday afternoon.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he led Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle on Monday afternoon.

Investigators say the suspect was eventually caught near Kitty Hawk Road after driving the stolen vehicle from New Braunfels.

The man drove into a wooded area before finally bailing on foot. He was caught and taken into custody.

Deputies say the man was hospitalized as a precaution because he may have ingested drugs.

The man now faces stolen vehicle charges. His name and age were not disclosed.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email