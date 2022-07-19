Deputies arrest man after short chase in stolen vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he led Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle on Monday afternoon.
Investigators say the suspect was eventually caught near Kitty Hawk Road after driving the stolen vehicle from New Braunfels.
The man drove into a wooded area before finally bailing on foot. He was caught and taken into custody.
Deputies say the man was hospitalized as a precaution because he may have ingested drugs.
The man now faces stolen vehicle charges. His name and age were not disclosed.