SAPD: Man shot in hip just north of downtown

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man in his 20s was shot just north of downtown early Thursday morning.

Officers were called around 12:30 a.m. to the 300 block of Blanco Road, not far from West Ashby Place and Fredericksburg Road after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to the hip.

Police said the man told them he was shot at San Pedro Springs Park, but officers could not find a crime scene.

The man claimed to be in too much pain to provide any potential suspect information, police said.

The victim was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where he is expected to recover.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known.