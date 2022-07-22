Neighborhood wakes up to suspected drunk driver’s SUV plowing into West Side home

The family was left with a huge hole in what had been their living room wall.

SAN ANTONIO – Sleep was hard to come by in a West Side neighborhood early Friday morning after an SUV plowed into a home, injuring a woman who lives there.

The crash, which happened in the 800 block of Kirk Place, also caused a great bit of damage to the home and other items nearby.

San Antonio police say it appears the driver of the SUV was drunk when he lost control of the vehicle shortly after 3 a.m., knocked a light pole off its base, jumped a curb and plowed into the home.

A school zone signal was sheered right off its base. The only reason it did not topple over is because it got tangled in overhead lines. (KSAT 12 News)

Devon Perez and his family were sleeping in their own home next door and woke up to the commotion.

“I just heard a big boom. I look out my house and I just see my neighbor’s house busted open. And I didn’t know what to do,” he said.

The 12-year-old quickly figured out a game plan, though.

He called for his mother, then they called 911.

In the home next door, meanwhile, a woman in her 20s who had been sleeping on a couch with her baby was hurt.

She was taken to a hospital by ambulance, but police described her injuries as minor.

A family member later told KSAT 12 News that she suffered a minor concussion and that the baby suffered some slight bruising.

Perez says the SUV driver didn’t seem to want to stick around to help.

“He ran that way,” said Perez, pointing down the street. “Then her brother, he went to stop him over there, and he caught him.”

Police took over from that point, arriving on the scene and arresting the driver.

They say they expected him to face a charge of driving while intoxicated.

The woman and her family were left with a huge mess to clean up.

The SUV broke out a side wall of the home, knocking items from the living room into other parts of the house.

Firefighters and family members worked to shore up the home and patch up the hole.

It was Perez, though, who was left exhausted by all the overnight excitement.

“Yeah. Now I’m tired,” he said.