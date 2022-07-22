Residents safe after fire at Southeast Side home gives SAFD ‘difficult time’

SAN ANTONIO – Two residents are safe after a fire broke out at their Southeast Side home on Friday morning and caused significant damage.

San Antonio firefighters responded to the home in the 300 block of Pamela Drive at 6:15 a.m. due to reports of smoke coming from the back of the structure.

Firefighters made their way inside and found that the flames were in the attic, according to Batallion Chief Tony Rodriguez.

“There was a significant amount of fire that had made its way to the attic and that gave us a pretty difficult time,” he said. “Once it does get into the attic it becomes more problematic for the fire crews.”

The two occupants of the home were able to make it safely out of the house. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown and fire investigators were on the scene, Rodriguez said.

About 65-70% of the house had a significant amount of fire damage, and the rest of the structure had smoke and water damage. The estimated amount of damage is about $80,000 so far, Rodriguez said.