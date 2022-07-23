Driver charged with intoxication assault after multi-vehicle crash on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A four-vehicle crash ended with one man critically injured and a driver in custody for intoxication assault, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 9:27 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of S General McMullen Drive, on the city’s West Side.

Police said a 32-year-old man was the front passenger in a silver Toyota Corolla heading southbound when it crashed into the back of a gray Dodge Caravan that was stopped at a red light.

The caravan spun around and crashed into the back of a white Ford F-250, which then crashed into a gray Ford Fusion.

Eventually, the Corolla spun around and came to a stop in the parking lot of a Dairy Queen.

The 32-year-old man had serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

No other injuries to the other drivers or occupants were reported. The driver of the Corolla was charged with intoxication assault.

