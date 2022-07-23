99º

Scooter slams into SUV, driver arrested for being under the influence, authorities say

The man on the scooter is recovering in an area hospital

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Crime
SAPD responding to driver hit by scooter. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – In a turn of events, a driver was arrested for driving under the influence after a scooter slammed into their vehicle.

At 12:19 a.m. Saturday, a man riding northbound on a scooter ran a red light at the intersection of St. Mary’s and Nueva Street.

After the scooter slammed into the driver’s door of an SUV, the man endured serious head trauma.

The driver of the SUV did stop to render aid and the man on the scooter was taken to an area hospital.

According to SAPD, the driver of the vehicle was found to be under the influence and was arrested for a DUI.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

