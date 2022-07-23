Scooter slams into SUV, driver arrested for being under the influence, authorities say

SAN ANTONIO – In a turn of events, a driver was arrested for driving under the influence after a scooter slammed into their vehicle.

At 12:19 a.m. Saturday, a man riding northbound on a scooter ran a red light at the intersection of St. Mary’s and Nueva Street.

After the scooter slammed into the driver’s door of an SUV, the man endured serious head trauma.

The driver of the SUV did stop to render aid and the man on the scooter was taken to an area hospital.

According to SAPD, the driver of the vehicle was found to be under the influence and was arrested for a DUI.