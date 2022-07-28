77º

Driver, 2 passengers cut out of vehicle by firefighters following rollover crash on North Side

Crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. near Wurzbach Parkway and Vista Del Norte

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A driver and two passengers had to be cut from their vehicle by firefighters following a rollover crash on the city’s North Side early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. near Wurzbach Parkway and Vista Del Norte.

According to police, three young adults were traveling Wurzbach Parkway when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled several times off the road.

Police said the driver had exited the ramp too fast and rolled into some nearby trees, trapping everyone inside.

Firefighters had to cut the windows in order to get everyone out.

The driver and passengers were taken by EMS to University Hospital, where they are expected to recover. Their name and ages were not disclosed.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

