Teenage girl in critical condition after being shot on NW Side

Incident occurred around 2:20 a.m. near Woodstone and I-10

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Woodstone shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a group traveling on the Northwest Side was met with some unfriendly behavior after someone shot at their car, hitting a teenage girl.

Officers were called around 2:20 a.m. to Interstate 10 and Woodstone, not far from DeZavala, after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, a man and three girls were in a vehicle traveling on Woodstone when a car pulled in front of them and someone got out and started firing.

Police said a teenage girl was struck in the chest and the man drove down the road toward DeZavala to a furniture store parking lot, where he then kicked the girls out of the car and drove off.

The female victim was taken by EMS to University Hospital in critical condition. Her name and age are not currently known.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. The only description police have regarding the shooter is a beige colored four-door car.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio.

