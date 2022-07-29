Flames tear through home, auto repair shop on Southwest Side, SAFD says

A massive fire destroyed a multi-story home and ripped through a nearby mechanic shop on the city’s Southwest Side, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

Fire crews were called around 8:45 p.m. to the 2500 block of Southcross Blvd for a report of a home on fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters went on the defense as flames fully engulfed the home. Windy conditions also posed a challenge and threatened to spread the fire to neighboring structures.

SAFD called for more support, and CPS Energy crews cut the power on the block until the flames were under control.

The fire didn’t spread to neighboring homes, but it did reach a mechanic shop next door, according to fire officials.

No injuries were reported but damages to both of the structures were significant. Firefighters said the home is a total loss and the mechanic shop is expected to be a total loss.

The rest of the fire was contained, and SAFD crews will remain on scene throughout the night to ensure the flames are isolated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and further details are limited.